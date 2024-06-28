FY2024 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Cut by Analyst

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.33.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$20.79 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.46%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

