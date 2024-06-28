FY2024 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Cut by Analyst

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T
TELUS Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of TSE:T opened at C$20.79 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.46%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.