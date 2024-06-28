FY2025 EPS Estimates for GSK plc Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of GSK in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.41. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

GSK stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.17. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 579,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in GSK by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,193 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 64.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 85,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GSK by 11.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,772,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in GSK by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

