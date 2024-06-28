GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock Holdings Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 93,540 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,366 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 288,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.48 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

In other GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $136,393.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,804,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,806.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 83,484 shares of company stock valued at $455,895 over the last three months.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

