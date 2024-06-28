Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,392.91

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,392.91 ($17.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,432 ($18.17). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,430 ($18.14), with a volume of 199,736 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GAMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.12) target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Gamma Communications
In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 16,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.66), for a total transaction of £210,276.95 ($266,747.37). Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.