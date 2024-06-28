GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $327.19

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.19 ($4.15) and traded as high as GBX 342.80 ($4.35). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 341 ($4.33), with a volume of 280,569 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.01) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 327.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 290.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £858.84 million, a P/E ratio of -494.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -579.71%.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

