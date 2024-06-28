Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.67. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 234,864 shares changing hands.

Gear Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$181.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Gear Energy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of C$35.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.1099554 earnings per share for the current year.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, Director Don Gray acquired 294,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,765.00. In other Gear Energy news, Director Don Gray bought 294,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$226,765.00. Also, Director Kevin David Johnson bought 192,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$150,462.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,218,900 shares of company stock worth $910,442. Company insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

