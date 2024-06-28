Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.11

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.11 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 13.18 ($0.17). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 13.18 ($0.17), with a volume of 98,448 shares traded.

Gem Diamonds Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,317.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

