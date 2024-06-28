GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Short Interest Update

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ WGSWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

