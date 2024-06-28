Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:GENI opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

