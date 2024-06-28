Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Senior Officer David Michael Harper Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Michael Harper acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.03 per share, with a total value of C$18,225.00.

Geodrill Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GEO stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. Geodrill Limited has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$3.30. The firm has a market cap of C$93.85 million, a P/E ratio of -199.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geodrill had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of C$46.74 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.2167488 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Geodrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

