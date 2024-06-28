Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CMO Gene Foca Sells 6,214 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $20,071.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 424,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. Analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

