Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CMO Gene Foca Sells 6,214 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CMO Gene Foca sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $20,071.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 424,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Getty Images Price Performance
Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. Analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Getty Images
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GETY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Getty Images
Getty Images Company Profile
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Images
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.