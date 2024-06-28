Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough Sells 8,273 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GETY stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

GETY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

