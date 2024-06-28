Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Cho Mikael Sells 5,744 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Cho Mikael sold 5,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $18,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

GETY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

