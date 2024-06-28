Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) VP Daine Marc Weston Sells 10,227 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. Analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Images by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

