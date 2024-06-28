Geus Aart De Sells 4,212 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.6 %

Synopsys stock opened at $595.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $566.70 and its 200-day moving average is $555.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.36.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

