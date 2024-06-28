Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 538.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,555 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 65,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $453.91 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

