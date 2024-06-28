Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 11,272 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.