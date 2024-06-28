Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 55,777 Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Barings BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

BBDC stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 84.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael Freno purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,240.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

