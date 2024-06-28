Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $366,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $22.69 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

