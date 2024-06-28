Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $497,000 in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 203,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 112,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $18.46.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

