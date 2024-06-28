Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $658,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

XMLV opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $795.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $57.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.