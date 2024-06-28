Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $81,507,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $36,237,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,437,000 after purchasing an additional 888,621 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

