Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $47.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

