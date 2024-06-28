Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,266,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,402,000 after buying an additional 202,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,736,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,820,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 361,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,419,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 404,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.95 and a beta of 1.01. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

