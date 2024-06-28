Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.30. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63.
About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.