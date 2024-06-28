Global Assets Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 52,422 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 52,422 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,427,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,935,314 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $95,549,000 after buying an additional 358,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

RIVN opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

