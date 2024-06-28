Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes $356,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 358,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR opened at $27.67 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

