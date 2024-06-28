Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNG opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.

Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Aging Population ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

