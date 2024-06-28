Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGNG opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.
Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global X Aging Population ETF
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Aging Population ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.