Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of KROP stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $13.05.
About Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF
