Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0818 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KROP stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.06. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

About Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

