Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3784 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

BITS stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $75.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 2.23.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

