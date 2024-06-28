Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 5th

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0828 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance
AQWA stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00.
Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile
