Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $657.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $37.30.
About Global X Conscious Companies ETF
