Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMA opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $657.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.