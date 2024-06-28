Global X Dax Germany ETF (DAX) to Issue Dividend of $0.66 on July 5th

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6565 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of DAX stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Global X Dax Germany ETF alerts:

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.