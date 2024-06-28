Global X Dax Germany ETF (DAX) to Issue Dividend of $0.66 on July 5th

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6565 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance
Shares of DAX stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01.
About Global X Dax Germany ETF
