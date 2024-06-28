Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAT opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,153.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

