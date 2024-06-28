Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMATGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAT opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,153.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.