Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FINX)

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:FINX opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35.
About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF
