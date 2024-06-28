Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FINX)

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.35.

About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

