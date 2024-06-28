Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (MILN) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 5th

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0159 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $39.72.
Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile
