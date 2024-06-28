Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (QCLR) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on July 5th

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Price Performance

QCLR stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF alerts:

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (QCLR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Quarterly Collar 95-110 index. The fund tracks an index that invests in the Nasdaq 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The collar involves buying 5% puts and selling 10% calls out-of-the-money.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.