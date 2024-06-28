Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X PropTech ETF Stock Performance
PTEC stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Global X PropTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 1.45.
About Global X PropTech ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X PropTech ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Global X PropTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X PropTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.