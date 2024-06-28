Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 5th

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance
BOTZ opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $33.60.
About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
