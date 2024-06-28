Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 5th

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0431 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

BOTZ opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.