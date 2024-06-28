Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.85

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 169316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

