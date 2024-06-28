Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0308 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Solar ETF Price Performance

Global X Solar ETF stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Global X Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

About Global X Solar ETF

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

