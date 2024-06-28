Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2654 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

CATH opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $66.44.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

