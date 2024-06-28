Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATHGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2654 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

CATH opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $66.44.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.