Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0411 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $131.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

