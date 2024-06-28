GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.2 %

GS opened at $445.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

