GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,797,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 887,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

