Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Genpact worth $17,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 530.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE G opened at $32.00 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.