Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 99,528 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,528 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Veradigm worth $16,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Veradigm by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Veradigm Stock Down 6.7 %

MDRX stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

