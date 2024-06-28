Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.42 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $16,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

EXP stock opened at $215.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

