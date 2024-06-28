Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.40 Million Stock Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

