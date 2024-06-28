Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $16.21 Million in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,098,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $51,197,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on OBDC

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.